Alkermes plc (ALKS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Contrasting side by side

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 30 3.29 N/A -1.11 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.68 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alkermes plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Alkermes plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Alkermes plc is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.76 beta. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 2.9 and 2.7. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 11.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alkermes plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 32.04% at a $30.25 consensus price target. Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $88, with potential downside of -7.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alkermes plc looks more robust than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alkermes plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 47.7%. About 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Alkermes plc on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.