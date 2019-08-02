Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 3.29 N/A -1.17 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 58.46 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alkermes plc and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Alkermes plc has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alkermes plc and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 32.44% at a $29.6 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $28.14, which is potential 24.24% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Alkermes plc appears more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.