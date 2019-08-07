Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparing side by side

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 3.14 N/A -1.17 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alkermes plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Alkermes plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc has an average price target of $29.6, and a 38.77% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 0% respectively. Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Alkermes plc was more bearish than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.