Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparing side by side

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 26 2.93 N/A -1.17 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alkermes plc and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alkermes plc and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alkermes plc and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alkermes plc’s consensus target price is $29.5, while its potential upside is 48.09%. On the other hand, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 517.28% and its consensus target price is $5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Alkermes plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alkermes plc and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 28.3%. 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Alkermes plc has stronger performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.