Alkermes plc (ALKS) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 21 63.42 155.25M -1.17 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alkermes plc and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 741,050,119.33% -16.2% -10.3% ADMA Biologics Inc. 567,832,959.57% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

Alkermes plc’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.78 beta. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc. Its rival ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Alkermes plc and ADMA Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Alkermes plc is $29.5, with potential upside of 58.35%. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 81.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Alkermes plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.