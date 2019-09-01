Alkeon Capital Management Upped Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Holding by $1.02 Million; As Garmin LTD Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) Share Price Declined, Holder Hwg Holdings LP Lowered Its Holding by $1.93 Million

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (GRMN) by 90.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 22,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 2,332 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 24,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 674,675 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 121.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 320,772 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,478 shares to 16,166 shares, valued at $956,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Com has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 1,249 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 46,385 shares. Laffer Invs, Tennessee-based fund reported 38,270 shares. Garrison Asset Llc invested in 6,693 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 4,570 were accumulated by Conestoga Cap Llc. Jane Street Group Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 22,069 shares. Schroder Management Gru reported 0.11% stake. Perella Weinberg Partners Mngmt LP holds 49,470 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Coldstream has invested 0.1% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). State Street Corp owns 0.04% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 5.83M shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 20,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl reported 94,391 shares. Dsam Prns (London) Ltd owns 67,222 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny reported 39,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) or 514,229 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 150,577 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 3.50M shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 7,735 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 1.90 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Ubs Asset Americas owns 17,787 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 20,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 175,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). 267,936 are held by Fosun Ltd. Intll Grp Inc reported 24,385 shares stake. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com reported 10,827 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 171,202 shares.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6,006 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $104.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,312 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).