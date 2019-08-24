Alkeon Capital Management Trimmed By $96.38 Million Its Netease (NTES) Stake; El Paso Electric Co Has 1.4 Sentiment

El Paso Electric Co (EE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 94 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 67 reduced and sold holdings in El Paso Electric Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 37.19 million shares, down from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding El Paso Electric Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 69 New Position: 25.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 47.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 399,897 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock declined 19.12%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 447,989 shares with $108.17M value, down from 847,886 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $30.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $247.23. About 549,314 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Farfetch Ltd stake by 200,689 shares to 1.20 million valued at $32.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 584,928 shares and now owns 1.21 million shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 7.23% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company for 962,905 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.50 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.01% invested in the company for 353,146 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal facilities, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines. It has a 29.93 P/E ratio. The firm owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts; four 345 kilovolt transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona.