Alkeon Capital Management Maintains Stake in Array Biopharma (ARRY); As Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ami Asset Management Has Lowered by $5.28 Million Its Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 89,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 168,224 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 257,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 728,348 shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.59 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 22/03/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA CITES COLUMBUS TRIAL DATA IN MELANOMA TREATMENT; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 25,120 shares to 278,073 shares, valued at $55.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (NYSE:CL) by 997,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 3,567 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited stated it has 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Hbk Lp has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 265,267 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 227,286 shares. Kennedy Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Principal Grp stated it has 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 364,393 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 6,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 120,745 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Rhenman Asset Management accumulated 607,070 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.76 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 405,708 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 198 shares or 0% of the stock. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 863,028 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Aperio Gru owns 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 6,534 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Invs reported 136,658 shares stake. Seizert Cap Partners Lc holds 0.08% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 28,497 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 184 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 401,104 shares. Invesco Limited holds 253,582 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 10,779 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.3% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). State Street Corp reported 1.34 million shares stake. 3,520 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Advisory Network Ltd Co reported 0% stake.

