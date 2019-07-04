Alkeon Capital Management Lowered Stake in Ringcentral (RNG) by $322,926; Consonance Capital Management LP Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 3,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.08 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $116.15. About 416,386 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 451,143 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). American Int Gp accumulated 0% or 38,949 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability has 13,629 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 52,559 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Alps Advsrs accumulated 21,354 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 620,650 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 1,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Llc reported 36,854 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 95,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 603,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Cadence Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 185,186 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc stated it has 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 1.81 million shares.

More notable recent Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Shares Are Soaring 10% Today – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNDA, CTL, NIO and CRBP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. â€“ VNDA – Business Wire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update and Deadline: April 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/06/2019: NVLN, AGLE, VNDA, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 124,790 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $143.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 89,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6.58 million shares to 24.96 million shares, valued at $7.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 62,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).