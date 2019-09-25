Alkeon Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $58.75 Million as Stock Value Rose; Antero Res (AR) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Upped Position

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.73M, down from 3.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.60M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 10841.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 433,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 437,655 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 5.47 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 14,344 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 38,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 0.12% or 56,775 shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 403,227 shares or 0.54% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg invested in 840 shares. Primecap Com Ca reported 8.17 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,178 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt reported 5,305 shares. 13,631 were reported by Hap Trading Ltd. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 238,300 shares. 1.50M were reported by Dnb Asset Management As. Cohen Capital Incorporated holds 0.43% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 39,456 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 148,044 shares in its portfolio.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $25.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 200,000 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $132.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.74M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.72M for 72.32 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,041 shares to 81,292 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 112,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,423 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought 7,200 shares worth $49,689. On Wednesday, May 22 Warren Glen C Jr bought $173,130 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 25,000 shares. WARBURG PINCUS LLC also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. $6,900 worth of stock was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gp reported 4,277 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 532,160 shares stake. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Street holds 9.79M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 23,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 111,880 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Techs has invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Salem Counselors has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). California Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Jefferies Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Captrust Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 309,140 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

