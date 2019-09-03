Alkeon Capital Management Lowered Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $43.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Aviance Capital Partners Has Raised Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $790,000

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $153.85. About 1.78M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 722,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.29M, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.29M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,890 shares to 4,050 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,394 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Overlooked Asset Is Proof of Salesforce’s Future Growth Potential – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $589.93 million for 17.41 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street falls on weak data, trade frictions – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Las Vegas Sands Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Selling Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 499,600 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $249.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

