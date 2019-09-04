Alkeon Capital Management Lowered Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $75.80 Million as Market Value Declined; As Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stock Declined, Holder Heartland Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.88 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 489,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 510,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.62M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $141.15. About 2.19 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 82,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 215,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, down from 298,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 508,462 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE RAISES YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 19/04/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10; 03/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q-End Inventory Down 18.5%

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 470,000 shares to 843,950 shares, valued at $39.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 232,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $88.32 million for 86.07 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Retail Bank N A has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 339 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Patten Patten Incorporated Tn reported 1,589 shares stake. Shell Asset has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cipher Lp, a New York-based fund reported 57,219 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Communications Limited has 96,636 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.41% or 84,754 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Securities Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 7,687 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance reported 372,601 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Ltd accumulated 10,000 shares. House stated it has 52,130 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has invested 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pictet Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.87M shares.

Analysts await Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WWW’s profit will be $53.70 million for 9.84 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $279,200 activity.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 9,988 shares to 37,269 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WWW shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated reported 749,181 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 975,407 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Invesco Limited reported 1.93 million shares stake. 35,556 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 21,395 shares. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Citigroup Incorporated has 79,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 11,535 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc reported 4,426 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd holds 0.01% or 526,499 shares.