Alkeon Capital Management Lowered Five9 (FIVN) Position By $312,312; Virco MFG (VIRC) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Virco MFG Corporation (VIRC) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 7 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 8 reduced and sold positions in Virco MFG Corporation. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.85 million shares, down from 4.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Virco MFG Corporation in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 0.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 6,006 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 1.98 million shares with $104.76M value, down from 1.99 million last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $4.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 578,953 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 30,100 shares to 1.03M valued at $140.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 62,312 shares and now owns 515,481 shares. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) was raised too.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $69.16 million. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides folding, activity, office, computer, and mobile tables; and computer furniture, such as keyboard mouse trays, CPU holders, support columns, desks and workstations, specialty tables, instructor media stations and towers, and other products.

Analysts await Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 34.29% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VIRC’s profit will be $3.57M for 4.84 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Virco Mfg. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -215.00% EPS growth.