Alkeon Capital Management Lowered Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $95.39 Million; Share Price Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Cacti Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 811,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.98 million, down from 818,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 588,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 410,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.95M, down from 999,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $155.69. About 3.48 million shares traded or 51.27% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 94.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $25.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 11.13M shares to 36.09 million shares, valued at $10.57B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.