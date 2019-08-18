Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Its Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Position by $15.91 Million as Valuation Declined; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding by $11.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 237,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 686,615 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.31M, up from 449,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 902,592 shares traded or 63.52% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $974.08M market cap company. The stock increased 4.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 16.19 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 37,171 shares. 11 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 69 shares. Alyeska Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 157,118 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 9,058 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1,575 shares. 112,458 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Lord Abbett Communication holds 0.04% or 177,353 shares in its portfolio. 14,925 were reported by Principal Group Inc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 50,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 7,685 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) or 4,851 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 133,155 shares in its portfolio. 400,000 are owned by Artal Gru. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 76,393 shares to 986,394 shares, valued at $194.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 425,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56M shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Predict 18% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of IWS – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Agios Highlights Key 2019 Initiatives to Broaden Potential for Cancer and Rare Genetic Disease Programs to Build Long-Term Value – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agios (AGIO) Surges More Than 40% Year to Date: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agios Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 544,200 shares to 11.44 million shares, valued at $298.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $238,500 activity. Bott Julian Mark had bought 25,000 shares worth $47,500.