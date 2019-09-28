Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Holding in Yy (YY) as Share Price Declined; Investec Asset Management North America Position in Philip Morris International In (PM) Raised as Share Price Declined

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.69M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.66% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.50 million shares traded or 140.33% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 5,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 39,402 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 33,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oarsman, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,049 shares. 343,331 are held by Bank. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi holds 1,170 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate reported 6,951 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 18,636 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 18,226 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wallace Cap Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,209 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,768 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 16.50M were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 75,144 shares or 0.62% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) owns 2,760 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd has 0.48% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.67% or 1.39M shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt invested in 3,336 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,570 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Philip Morris Ends Merger Talks With Altria as Juul Woes Mount – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris (PM)/Altria (MO) Merger Getting More Probable, Although PM Should Still Wait – Citi – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 2,600 shares to 11,382 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 255,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,352 shares, and cut its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.