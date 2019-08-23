Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $5.58 Million as Shares Rose; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 12,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 48,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 35,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $96.02. About 574,729 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 26/04/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS INGRAM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $56.9 MLN — SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $79; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 12,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 488,904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.55M, up from 476,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $558.81. About 43,033 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Impact American Tower (AMT) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 High-Dividend ETFs Available Under $20 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of CTRE April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 5 REITs Paying Up to 7.0% Will Soar as Rates Fall – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This is Why Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 125,000 shares to 137,312 shares, valued at $59.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc (Call) by 248,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,500 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 38,796 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lateef Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 5.28% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tudor Corp Et Al has 17,458 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Fil accumulated 0.08% or 114,091 shares. Artemis Inv Llp reported 51,254 shares. Virtu reported 4,698 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.31% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Schroder Investment Grp stated it has 28,469 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Co invested in 0% or 839 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Citadel Advisors Limited invested in 0.06% or 274,359 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt owns 51,714 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 57,631 shares to 409,098 shares, valued at $15.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lovesac Co/The by 12,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,534 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Likes Nabriva’s Antibiotic, Snubs Sarepta’s DMD Drug; Moderna Gets Fast Track Designation For Zika Vaccine – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, GHDX, NVTA, SRPT – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MRK, LMNR, SRPT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.16 million activity. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, August 12.