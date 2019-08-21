Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Equinix (EQIX) Position by $5.58 Million; Cognios Capital Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) Upped by $1.13 Million

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 10,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,709 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 44,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 5.84 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 12,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 488,904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.55M, up from 476,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $547. About 252,728 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability owns 182,060 shares. Adirondack reported 31,357 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.12% or 156,411 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 10.17M shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Salley invested in 133,250 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 22,880 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,504 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 39,334 were reported by Capital City Tru Company Fl. Avenir invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jp Marvel Invest Advisors invested 1.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rothschild & Asset Management Us invested in 1.05 million shares. Broderick Brian C has 3.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). South State Corp reported 1.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 21,999 shares to 27,379 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,100 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Co has 502 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Us State Bank De owns 8,556 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.17% stake. 39,545 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 59,550 are held by Davis Selected Advisers. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset accumulated 6,696 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And LP accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 3,159 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 147,526 shares. United Capital Fin Advisers Limited Com holds 0.01% or 4,380 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 67,937 shares. Ent Fin Services Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Adage Cap Prtn Gp Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 25,120 shares to 278,073 shares, valued at $55.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc (Call) by 248,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,500 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).