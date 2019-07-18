Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holding By $21.62 Million; Everbridge (EVBG) SI Decreased By 2.72%

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) had a decrease of 2.72% in short interest. EVBG’s SI was 2.23 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.72% from 2.29M shares previously. With 347,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s short sellers to cover EVBG’s short positions. The SI to Everbridge Inc’s float is 8.15%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.14. About 374,227 shares traded. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 95.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBG News: 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC EVBG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.59, REV VIEW $136.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Everbridge’s Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA Successful; 03/04/2018 – RadioResource: Everbridge Buys 94.2% of UMS; 17/04/2018 – Everbridge Honored as a Winner in the 2018 Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Awards®; 12/03/2018 – Everbridge Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Eight Times Average; 07/05/2018 – EVERBRIDGE INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.59 TO $0.57; 03/04/2018 – Everbridge Completes Voluntary Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA; 11/04/2018 – Boston Athletic Association Deploys Everbridge for the 122nd Running of the Boston Marathon; 08/05/2018 – Everbridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Everbridge Acquires Unified Messaging Systems

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) stake by 125.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 470,000 shares as Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)’s stock declined 0.66%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 843,950 shares with $39.30M value, up from 373,950 last quarter. Acceleron Pharma Inc now has $2.25B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 101,773 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN)

More notable recent Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Everbridge Proves Its Mettle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EVBG Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL,EVBG,ULBI – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Everbridge Inc.: Switch To Calls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable clients to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The Company’s SaaS platform enables clients to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $190,250 were bought by Zakrzewski Joseph S on Friday, June 14. $30.37M worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares were bought by CELGENE CORP /DE/.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,670 were accumulated by Kennedy Inc. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 337 shares stake. Raymond James And Associates reported 9,298 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 3,246 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Axa, France-based fund reported 300,314 shares. Wellington Management Llp holds 1.47 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 284,624 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 3,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 519,346 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.05% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Bamco reported 0.02% stake. 27,783 are held by American International Group Incorporated. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Among 4 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Zscaler Inc stake by 225,807 shares to 456,640 valued at $32.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 722,728 shares and now owns 1.02M shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.