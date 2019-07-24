Alkeon Capital Management Increases Stake in Analog Devices (ADI); Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 212,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.40 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $124.64. About 3.98M shares traded or 46.61% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.32 million, down from 389,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $291.64. About 430,726 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.29M for 17.61 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp reported 38,137 shares. Smith Graham & Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 25,072 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 28,616 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 19,274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,146 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 2,186 shares. Moreover, Omni Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.58% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 19,574 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt LP holds 1.98% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 332,834 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 20,416 shares stake. Csat Advisory LP reported 102 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 3,221 shares. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.47% or 8,240 shares. 911 are owned by Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corporation.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Humana Won’t Make An Offer For Centene – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WCG Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Pending Acquisition of WellCare – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare Receives NCQA Quality Accreditation for Its Medicare Advantage Plan in California – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 150,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 33,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 600,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36M shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 100 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 4,061 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 4,080 shares. Charter Trust Communications has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Agf Investments America Inc holds 1.69% or 45,063 shares in its portfolio. North Star Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 2,500 shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Inv Advisors has invested 0.45% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gemmer Asset Lc owns 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 250 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 14,482 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Barbara Oil holds 0.53% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 8,500 shares. Park Oh has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Natl Asset Mgmt reported 3,724 shares. Bright Rock Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,000 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd invested in 12,270 shares or 0.08% of the stock.