Alkeon Capital Management Increased Its Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Stake; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lifted Its Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Position

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) stake by 35.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 55,500 shares as Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML)’s stock declined 11.65%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 210,500 shares with $3.23M value, up from 155,000 last quarter. Stemline Therapeutics Inc now has $474.28 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 534,228 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Helen Of Troy Ltd. (HELE) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 2,985 shares as Helen Of Troy Ltd. (HELE)’s stock rose 5.15%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 313,808 shares with $40.98 million value, up from 310,823 last quarter. Helen Of Troy Ltd. now has $3.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $150.36. About 155,045 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Among 2 analysts covering Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has $35 highest and $23 lowest target. $29’s average target is 168.77% above currents $10.79 stock price. Stemline Therapeutics Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by H.C. Wainwright. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Will Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stemline prices stock offering at $15.25 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 10,000 shares to 1.97 million valued at $101.19M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 588,845 shares and now owns 410,955 shares. Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 2.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold STML shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 13.53% more from 27.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhenman & Asset Mgmt Ab holds 0.83% or 493,999 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 87,627 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 3,047 shares. Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Axa stated it has 0.03% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). 128,459 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 209,720 shares. Clearline Cap LP invested in 151,841 shares or 1.14% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 14,138 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 500,214 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 15,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Interest Gp Inc reported 25,472 shares. Ameriprise holds 43,450 shares. Citigroup invested in 13,895 shares or 0% of the stock.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Tpi Composites Inc. stake by 493,750 shares to 822,065 valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) stake by 198,660 shares and now owns 456,235 shares. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Helen of Troy, SolarEdge, Kirkland and Royal Gold – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Estee Lauder (EL) Up 44% in a Year: Factors Driving the Stock – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Parts: IVOG Could Be Worth $153 – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks With Momentum Anomaly to Buy Right Away – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Helen of Troy has $17200 highest and $16000 lowest target. $168.50’s average target is 12.06% above currents $150.36 stock price. Helen of Troy had 5 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Bank of America. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17200 target in Monday, August 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 85,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Rothschild Communication Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 214,721 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity accumulated 0% or 1,674 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Victory Capital Management Inc has invested 0.16% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.1% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 31,592 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley Associate has 0.08% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Advsrs Asset reported 690 shares.