Alkeon Capital Management Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) Cut as Share Value Rose; As Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Stock Declined, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Upped Holding by $460,000

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 3,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.08M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.15. About 368,833 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,028 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 45,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Marin Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.96M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 15,490 shares traded. Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has risen 10.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRC News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 29c; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES PRICE TO $78 FROM $72 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Marin Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRC); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp 1Q EPS 91c; 04/04/2018 Bank of Marin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd has 21,841 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 23.40 million were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Raymond James & Associates holds 0.06% or 351,776 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clough Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.61% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 64,500 shares. Cwm Ltd, Nebraska-based fund reported 29 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Company has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Tiger Global Management Limited Liability Company has 0.81% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 2.56 million are held by Capital Investors. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.04% or 1,552 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 7,259 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp holds 0.12% or 670,766 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Soros Fund Ltd stated it has 265,000 shares. Moreover, Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 93,306 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $716,680 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Shah Praful, worth $214,750. 2,000 shares were sold by Michelle McKenna, worth $206,884. Sipes David sold $509,796 worth of stock. Shmunis Vladimir sold 39,032 shares worth $3.42 million.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6.58 million shares to 24.96M shares, valued at $7.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 212,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 8.86, from 10.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold BMRC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 50.04% less from 11.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 24,905 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs reported 1,695 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 13,250 shares. 242 are owned by Clarivest Asset Limited Liability. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 4,432 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0% in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Meridian Counsel stated it has 0.12% in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). 401 are owned by Sei. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) for 272,211 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 57,028 shares. 475,174 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 236,730 shares to 360,530 shares, valued at $16.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 45,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,204 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).