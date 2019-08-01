Alkeon Capital Management Holding in Hubspot (HUBS) Has Trimmed by $6.22 Million; Vontobel Asset Management Cut Ecolab (ECL) Stake as Share Value Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 70,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 168,337 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.72 million, down from 239,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $201.73. About 1.51 million shares traded or 30.70% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 37,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 331,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.05 million, down from 368,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $178.72. About 604,090 shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Spark Invest Management owns 161,700 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 6,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.97% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Mcf Ltd Llc owns 18 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 21,660 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 510,987 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 16,984 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,192 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has 1.14 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 463,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerce Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 122,550 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by HubSpot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.71% negative EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 584,928 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $126.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 625,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.38 million activity. Shares for $689,880 were sold by Gill Ronald S. Madeley Hunter also sold $161,343 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 11,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co accumulated 12,010 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.15% or 102,134 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Management accumulated 19,095 shares. Headinvest Limited accumulated 28,067 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 2,501 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking owns 51,806 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,432 shares. Hills Bancshares & holds 2,778 shares. Field And Main Financial Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 450 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates invested in 6,738 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Advisors LP reported 232,511 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Veritas Investment Management Llp accumulated 2,383 shares or 0.04% of the stock.