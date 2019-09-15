Alkeon Capital Management Has Trimmed Servicenow (NOW) Holding By $268.11 Million; Berry Plastics Group Has 0.86 Sentiment

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 978,500 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 20,000 shares with $5.49M value, down from 998,500 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $47.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018

Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 127 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 148 sold and decreased holdings in Berry Plastics Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 110.95 million shares, down from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Berry Plastics Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 14 to 9 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 104 Increased: 75 New Position: 52.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 15.37% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. for 3.89 million shares. Eminence Capital Lp owns 12.28 million shares or 8.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lomas Capital Management Llc has 6.92% invested in the company for 1.22 million shares. The California-based Canyon Capital Advisors Llc has invested 6.18% in the stock. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.17 million shares.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Malaysia, India, China, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $5.36 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Health, Hygiene & Specialties; Consumer Packaging; and Engineered Materials. It has a 17.57 P/E ratio. It offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $293's average target is 16.29% above currents $251.96 stock price.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 349.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.