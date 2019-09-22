Alkeon Capital Management Has Raised Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Position; Mastercard (MA) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81 million, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58M shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 55,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 210,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 873,798 shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chickasaw Management Llc has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 16,278 shares. Price Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,000 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 843,815 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Com has 1.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 102,715 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 748,970 shares. Horizon Invests Lc reported 0.05% stake. Willingdon Wealth reported 25 shares stake. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 90 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank Department has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Permit Limited Liability Company reported 5,750 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Llc New York invested 1.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $25.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 125,000 shares to 894,988 shares, valued at $46.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,519 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).