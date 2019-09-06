Alkeon Capital Management Has Raised Its Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Holding; Rewalk Robotics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RWLK) Shorts Up By 5.43%

Rewalk Robotics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RWLK) had an increase of 5.43% in short interest. RWLK’s SI was 481,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.43% from 456,700 shares previously. With 1.37 million avg volume, 0 days are for Rewalk Robotics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s short sellers to cover RWLK’s short positions. The stock increased 4.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 57,950 shares traded. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) has declined 82.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RWLK News: 08/03/2018 – REWALK ROBOTICS – TIMWELL TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN 3 TRANCHES, WILL ADD ONE MEMBER TO REWALK’S BOARD UPON CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE; 15/05/2018 – ReWalk Robotics Receives First Tranche of $5 Million as Part of $20 Million Strategic Investment from Timwell Corporation Limited; 08/03/2018 – RPT-REWALK ROBOTICS ANNOUNCES $20 MLN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TIMWELL CORPORATION LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – ReWalk Robotics Appoints Yohanan Engelhardt to Its Bd of Directors and as Chmn of the Audit Committee; 29/05/2018 – Timwell Corporation Limited, Affiliates Report Stake In ReWalk Robotics; 08/03/2018 – REWALK ROBOTICS LTD QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.25; 08/03/2018 – ReWalk Robotics Sees 2018 Sales $9M-$11M; 03/05/2018 – ReWalk Robotics Appoints Yohanan Engelhardt to its Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Audit Committee; 03/04/2018 – ReWalk Launches Clinical Study for Its ReStore Soft Exo-Suit System; 08/03/2018 – REWALK ROBOTICS LTD – REWALK AND TIMWELL TO FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE AND MARKET REWALK PRODUCTS IN CHINA

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) stake by 121.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 85,000 shares as Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML)’s stock declined 11.65%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 155,000 shares with $1.99M value, up from 70,000 last quarter. Stemline Therapeutics Inc now has $494.94M valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 223,549 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company has market cap of $23.84 million. The firm offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors.

