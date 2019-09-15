Alkeon Capital Management Has Lowered Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $13.74 Million as Share Price Rose; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Upped Centurylink (CTL) Position by $1.39 Million

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 126,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 16.28 million shares traded or 32.58% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 107,312 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.18M, down from 137,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 384,786 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $25.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 245,000 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $394.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Anaplan Inc.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 20.92 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors Lp holds 9,741 shares. Park Corporation Oh holds 1,292 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Piedmont reported 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oakworth Capital holds 70 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Investment House reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Everence Cap Mgmt owns 1,779 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Legal And General Public Limited Com has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 5,265 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corp has invested 2.56% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Citigroup holds 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 56,967 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.43% or 16,261 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Ltd Co holds 2 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 36,799 shares. Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 44 shares or 0% of the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter stated it has 492,860 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 1.25M shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Com owns 122,618 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Lc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 500,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 3.50 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.03% or 24,253 shares. Alps Advsr reported 0.28% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Principal Financial Group has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pitcairn Com reported 129,556 shares.