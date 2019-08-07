Alkeon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Jd Com (Call) (JD) Position by $170.07 Million; Share Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Montag & Caldwell Has Raised Stake by $11.35 Million

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $184.1. About 6.90M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica exploited Facebook data with style; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 10/04/2018 – March media reports revealed that a researcher sold Facebook user data to an outside firm, Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – US futures point to a negative open; Facebook, trade in the spotlight; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 22/05/2018 – While it’s unlikely the Vice President of Social Good would be called upon for custodial services, Naomi Gleit’s apparent willingness is indicative of the mission-driven mentality that keeps Facebook executives from leaving, even amid months of scandal; 16/05/2018 – Facebook sparks speculation with bet on blockchain lab; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has a ‘tremendous amount of power’ and should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 55.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 5.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 4.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.15 million, down from 10.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 6.30 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $89.73M for 131.35 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12,325 shares to 488,904 shares, valued at $221.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 498,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 107,653 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $92.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 21,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,464 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taconic Cap Advsr Lp holds 2.47% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon reported 19.62 million shares. Excalibur Mgmt reported 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Incorporated holds 1.47% or 9.50 million shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited has invested 3.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miles Capital holds 5,379 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Communications holds 5,196 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Lc reported 11,220 shares. The Texas-based Maverick Capital has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 46,214 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated stated it has 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Incline Glob Llc stated it has 186,708 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Com owns 255 shares. Welch Partners Limited Liability holds 47,252 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Renaissance Group Limited Company holds 1.14% or 171,276 shares in its portfolio.