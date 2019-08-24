Alkeon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $52.89 Million; Stock Value Declined; Tig Advisors Trimmed Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $13.66 Million as Stock Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 138,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 500,876 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.04 million, down from 639,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory Corp has invested 1.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca holds 2.26% or 67,478 shares in its portfolio. 45,482 are owned by Dubuque Financial Bank And Communications. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management owns 37,641 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 28,209 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Marathon Capital holds 0.09% or 1,876 shares. Snow Limited Partnership stated it has 400,528 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt owns 74,380 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi stated it has 2.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Earnest Lc stated it has 205,304 shares. Diligent Limited Company has 2.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 36,199 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.84% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockland Trust owns 10,063 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 4,154 shares. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 1,633 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund accumulated 0.87% or 10,447 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.02% or 10,688 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 33.13M shares. 1832 Asset Lp has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 2.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 49,754 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1,122 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has 66,700 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 1,104 shares. Mackenzie Finance has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ashfield Capital Limited Com holds 1% or 23,786 shares. 63 are held by Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.55% or 108,630 shares.