Alkeon Capital Management Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $52.89 Million as Shares Declined; Mangrove Partners Has Raised Stake in Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) as Share Price Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 138,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,876 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.04M, down from 639,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $351.4. About 3.49M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 70,615 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 7.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.54 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.89% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.54% or 145,212 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 265 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp invested in 2,650 shares. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0.48% or 16,193 shares. 573 are owned by Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corporation. Amer Commercial Bank holds 1.53% or 12,668 shares. Markel Corporation invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corp invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Inc invested in 0.07% or 603 shares. Chatham Capital Group Inc stated it has 3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,219 are held by Jnba Finance. Windward Mngmt Ca has 32,070 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 19,109 shares. Auxier Asset invested in 13,099 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.61M shares to 3.65M shares, valued at $85.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 246,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).