Alkeon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $75.80 Million; Westwood Holdings Group Boosted Its Lydall (LDL) Stake by $2.68 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 489,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 510,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.62 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 2.46M shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Lydall Inc (LDL) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 116,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 684,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06 million, up from 568,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Lydall Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 60,476 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 48.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold LDL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.54 million shares or 3.67% less from 16.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Research & Management holds 54,298 shares. Moreover, Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) for 257,804 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York reported 3,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) for 51,505 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 1.34 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Financial Group holds 0% or 140,996 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 284 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Snow Capital Management LP has 0.09% invested in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Teton Advsr Inc reported 110,809 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp has 11,897 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). 133 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co has 131 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 48,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 105,124 shares to 348,063 shares, valued at $30.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 70,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,207 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 112.78 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

