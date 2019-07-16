Alkeon Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Teradyne (TER) as Stock Value Rose; Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Stock Price Rose While Chickasaw Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 229,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.67M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69 million, down from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 281,093 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has risen 0.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel; 28/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Month of Sundays at Genesis Community Garden Bronx; 18/04/2018 – ORIGIN SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVES PHASE llB GENESIS TRIAL OBJECTIVES AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF STUDY; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ketoconazole Gel Versus Terconazole Cream for Vaginal Candidiasis; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.07; 10/04/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Mar Rev NT$82.1M; 29/03/2018 – BGEO GROUP PLC BGEO.L – JSC BANK OF GEORGIA RAISES GEL 75 MLN LOCAL CURRENCY FUNDING FROM BSTDB; 10/04/2018 – South Korean Tennis Star Chung Wins Genesis Endorsement Deal; 09/04/2018 – EyeGate Receives FDA Feedback on Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.56 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.02 million, down from 2.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 1.85 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P by 158,755 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $65.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.90 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $84,000 activity.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 380.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. GEL’s profit will be $17.16M for 40.57 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management owns 0.03% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 79,992 shares. Duff Phelps Invest invested in 0.1% or 285,000 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 114,656 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 16,047 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,325 shares. Texas Capital Retail Bank Tx holds 12.72% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 300,000 shares. Cincinnati Insurance owns 60,879 shares. 5.93M were accumulated by Salient Cap Advsr Limited Co. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 120,720 shares. Jnba Fincl has 1,000 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 1,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 76 shares. Mckinley Limited Com Delaware accumulated 48,078 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Invesco Limited has 15,803 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Cadence Llc reported 28,054 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 10,631 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 6,305 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.91% or 96,356 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) invested in 0.05% or 19,884 shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 44,577 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Asset Management stated it has 8,549 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 105,349 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 516,752 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,000 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 9,850 shares. Oppenheimer Co owns 0.04% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 36,049 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $8.10 million activity. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Gray Charles Jeffrey. 139,935 shares were sold by JAGIELA MARK E, worth $5.48M. Another trade for 11,210 shares valued at $412,796 was sold by Smith Gregory Stephen.

