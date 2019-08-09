Alkeon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Global Pmts (GPN) Stake by $4.09 Million as Share Price Rose; Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 5.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 7.91M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 12.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $833.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.17% or $0.0357 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4624. About 3.56M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL:OYU TOLGOI TO PRODUCE 240K-280K OZ GOLD IN ’18; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VS 45500 TONNES; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REVIEWED MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 30,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.10 million, up from 996,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $159.77. About 670,949 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 81,141 shares to 246,351 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 514,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 163,320 shares to 496,022 shares, valued at $46.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 819,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

