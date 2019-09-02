Alkeon Capital Management Has Boosted By $53.64 Million Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Position; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Increased Verint Sys (VRNT) Stake By $6.77 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) stake by 77.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd acquired 114,826 shares as Verint Sys Inc (VRNT)’s stock declined 3.71%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 263,926 shares with $15.80 million value, up from 149,100 last quarter. Verint Sys Inc now has $3.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 598,019 shares traded or 24.71% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 1833.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 1.38M shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 1.45M shares with $57.52 million value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $43.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Axovant Sciences Ltd stake by 3.09 million shares to 5.11 million valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 95,000 shares and now owns 377,000 shares. Argenx Se was reduced too.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Verint Systems Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VRNT) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verint Systems (VRNT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eGain (EGAN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Okta (OKTA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Momo (MOMO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 868,628 are held by Glenmede Com Na. Sun Life Fincl reported 0.06% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 220,846 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd reported 263,926 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 175,972 shares. 84,525 are held by Morgan Stanley. Principal Fincl Gru has 30,314 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 44,350 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Regions Corp invested in 8,888 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 11,361 are owned by Fort L P. Legal & General Group Plc accumulated 248,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 34,580 are owned by Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc. At Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 3.29% above currents $48.02 stock price. Applied Materials had 11 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 16. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Llc invested in 0.11% or 3.34 million shares. Glenview Natl Bank Dept holds 5,123 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Colony Group Lc has invested 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,690 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Peoples Financial Serv holds 1,000 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP owns 168,646 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 21,200 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Credit Agricole S A owns 60,970 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Palladium Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Adage Partners Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Inc accumulated 197,903 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cahill Financial Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 273,609 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) stake by 400,000 shares to 503,519 valued at $41.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 3,018 shares and now owns 1.84 million shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.