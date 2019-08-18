Alkeon Capital Management Decreased Its Jd Com (Call) (JD) Holding by $170.07 Million as Stock Price Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 2,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 53,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 56,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.35M shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 55.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 5.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 4.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.15 million, down from 10.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 19.52M shares traded or 52.46% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

