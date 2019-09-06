Alkeon Capital Management Cut Yy (YY) Position; Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BanColombia has $5500 highest and $5300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 8.52% above currents $49.76 stock price. BanColombia had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. See Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Upgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 75.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 474,153 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $12.60 million value, down from 624,153 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 105,674 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million

Another recent and important Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 149,185 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking services and products to individual, corporate, and government clients throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company has market cap of $11.10 billion. The firm operates through nine divisions: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “YY Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Live Streaming Revenues Solid – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ciena (CIEN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes YY a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Copart (CPRT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.03M for 19.75 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.