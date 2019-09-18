Alkeon Capital Management Cut Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $95.39 Million as Valuation Declined; Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose While Verity Asset Management Decreased by $626,065 Its Stake

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 88.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 142,499 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 890,731 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microchip: A Bottom Is Possibly In – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Microchip Technology At $75, Earn 7.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Simplify Power Delivery (PD) in Growing USB Type-Câ„¢ Charging Market with Two USB-PD Solutions from Microchip – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip reports Q3 beats, mixed guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $25.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyft Inc (Call) by 400,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $65.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,795 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 250 are owned by Valley Advisers. Northern invested in 0.07% or 3.45 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 53,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Coho Prtn Ltd reported 1.57M shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Ab holds 41,876 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Advsr has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 17,691 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 0% or 187 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 39,920 shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.18% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). California-based Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0.08% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 528,624 were accumulated by Westfield Mngmt Co L P. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability owns 6,424 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 0.13% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 579,451 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 3,089 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 80,249 shares.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84M for 17.86 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.82 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,962 were accumulated by Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Valmark Advisers has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 43,246 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Holderness Investments has invested 0.47% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Phocas Fincl Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Woodmont Inv Counsel stated it has 1.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Yhb Investment Advisors holds 6,505 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 2,996 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 22,776 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited holds 0.1% or 857,925 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,533 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings Comm has 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability holds 10,028 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of Kansas City Southernâ€™s (NYSE:KSU) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.