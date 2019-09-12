Alkeon Capital Management Boosted Yy (YY) Stake By $58.65 Million; Quad Has 0.85 Sentiment

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 566.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 850,000 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 1.00 million shares with $69.69 million value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 999,816 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M

Quad (QUAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 57 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 67 sold and trimmed positions in Quad. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 30.24 million shares, up from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Quad in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 34 Increased: 43 New Position: 14.

Among 3 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY has $8300 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $78.70’s average target is 31.54% above currents $59.83 stock price. YY had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Thursday, May 30.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Coupa Software Inc stake by 9,000 shares to 2.01M valued at $254.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 1.25M shares and now owns 2.11M shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $583.20 million. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

S&T Bank Pa holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. for 822,013 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc. owns 256,532 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 756,613 shares. The New York-based Glazer Capital Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 371,384 shares.