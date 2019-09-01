Alkeon Capital Management Boosted Its Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Stake by $81.93 Million; Bp Plc (BP) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Stake by $3.15 Million as Share Price Declined

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 73,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.64M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 05/04/2018 – Mexico’s election front-runner won’t end energy reform – adviser; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – ALLIANCE IS ALSO EXPECTED TO INCLUDE TRANSFER OF TECHNOLOGY, AS WELL AS JOINT TRAINING AND RESEARCH; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Litasco director of trading departs as reshuffle continues; 18/05/2018 – Dmitry Zhdannikov: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets.Bob Dudley speaks to Reuters about global economy a; 18/04/2018 – India, UK govts invest in $711 mln Indian renewable energy fund; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BOTH FIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMA – FROM BP-004 STUDY, CO REPORTED HIGH RATES OF DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL & OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH PID; 10/04/2018 – BP LAUNCHES FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 499,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249.02M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP, Glencore stuck with tainted Russian crude – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP’s departure signifies Alaska’s decline as oil player – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can BP Sustain its 93% Payout Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 476,187 shares to 3.65 million shares, valued at $29.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Call) (NYSE:VIPS) by 200,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 600,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc (Call).