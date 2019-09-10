ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.01 0.00 TTEC Holdings Inc. 41 1.38 N/A 1.08 43.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.56 beta indicates that ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 56.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. TTEC Holdings Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. Its rival TTEC Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. TTEC Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 27.4% respectively. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.4%. Competitively, TTEC Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.