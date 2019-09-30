ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

We will be contrasting the differences between ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 20.41M -0.01 0.00 Insperity Inc. 98 1.19 38.46M 3.89 27.35

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Insperity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Insperity Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 1,334,772,088.16% -0.6% -0.2% Insperity Inc. 39,365,404.30% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.56 beta indicates that ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 56.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Insperity Inc. has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Insperity Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insperity Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Insperity Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 84.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.4% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Insperity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Insperity Inc.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.