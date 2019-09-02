ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.01 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 149 7.22 N/A 2.83 59.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Global Payments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.56 shows that ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Payments Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Payments Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Global Payments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Competitively Global Payments Inc. has an average target price of $162.71, with potential downside of -1.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Global Payments Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 0%. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Global Payments Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.