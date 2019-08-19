ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

As Business Services businesses, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.01 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 14 0.48 N/A 1.54 7.81

Table 1 demonstrates ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Avaya Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Avaya Holdings Corp. is $22, which is potential 75.72% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Avaya Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.4%. Comparatively, Avaya Holdings Corp. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has 35.11% stronger performance while Avaya Holdings Corp. has -17.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp. beats ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.