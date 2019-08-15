ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ)’s Financial Results Comparing With ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.01 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.39 N/A 1.24 34.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival ABM Industries Incorporated is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. ABM Industries Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

ABM Industries Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $41 average price target and a 6.77% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.7% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than ABM Industries Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ABM Industries Incorporated beats ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.