ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.04 0.00 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -0.6% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Steel Connect Inc.’s 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Steel Connect Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Steel Connect Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.2% of Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.7% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 1.8% 9.68% 4.29% -2.86% -18.66% 29.77% Steel Connect Inc. -1.57% -7.39% 0% 5.03% 9.3% 8.67%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Steel Connect Inc.

Summary

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.