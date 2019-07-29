ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -1.40% -0.60% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.79 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is 71.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 1.8% 9.68% 4.29% -2.86% -18.66% 29.77% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 24.54% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.