Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 21 0.96 N/A 0.32 69.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alithya Group Inc. and Perspecta Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alithya Group Inc. and Perspecta Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Perspecta Inc.’s potential downside is -16.11% and its consensus price target is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alithya Group Inc. and Perspecta Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.78% and 77.6%. Insiders held roughly 19.89% of Alithya Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Perspecta Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alithya Group Inc. -3.79% -5.57% 7.77% -30.52% -12.26% 29.79% Perspecta Inc. -3.57% 0.86% 10.78% -4.23% 0% 30.08%

For the past year Alithya Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Perspecta Inc.

Summary

Perspecta Inc. beats Alithya Group Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.