Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Both Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 CDW Corporation 97 0.97 N/A 4.38 23.77

Table 1 demonstrates Alithya Group Inc. and CDW Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alithya Group Inc. and CDW Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alithya Group Inc. and CDW Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CDW Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

CDW Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $113.75 consensus target price and a 3.03% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alithya Group Inc. and CDW Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.78% and 94.8% respectively. 19.89% are Alithya Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of CDW Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alithya Group Inc. -3.79% -5.57% 7.77% -30.52% -12.26% 29.79% CDW Corporation -1.45% -3.73% 12.3% 14.31% 32.88% 28.45%

For the past year Alithya Group Inc. has stronger performance than CDW Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors CDW Corporation beats Alithya Group Inc.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.