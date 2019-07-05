Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) Reaches $2.79 After 6.00% Up Move; Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Increased Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc acquired 111,706 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock rose 14.94%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 2.06M shares with $65.16M value, up from 1.95 million last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $11.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 3.20 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’

The stock of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 90,543 shares traded or 326.43% up from the average. Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) has declined 12.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $155.45M company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $2.96 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ALYA worth $9.33 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,973 shares. Pillar Pacific Llc owns 11,350 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 208,722 are owned by Bridgewater Associates Lp. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc holds 3.49 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 22,302 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 1.10M shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 172,586 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd invested in 0.03% or 29,425 shares. Amer Century Cos stated it has 5.61M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity reported 0% stake. Jennison Ltd Com accumulated 254,454 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc has 14,700 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 577,705 shares to 3.79M valued at $203.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) stake by 714,943 shares and now owns 6.46M shares. Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Devon Energy had 11 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DVN in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of DVN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Alithya Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.