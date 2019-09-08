Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Contrasting side by side

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 Leidos Holdings Inc. 74 1.18 N/A 4.41 18.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alithya Group Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 7.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alithya Group Inc. and Leidos Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Leidos Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Leidos Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82 consensus target price and a -6.41% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.78% of Alithya Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.6% of Leidos Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 19.89% of Alithya Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Leidos Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alithya Group Inc. 2.39% 21.46% -6.25% 14.5% -7.61% 27.66% Leidos Holdings Inc. 0.61% 2.41% 12.7% 41.09% 21.5% 55.73%

For the past year Alithya Group Inc. was less bullish than Leidos Holdings Inc.

Summary

Leidos Holdings Inc. beats Alithya Group Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc., a science and technology company, provides technology and engineering solutions in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through National Security Solutions (NSS), Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS), and Health and Infrastructure (HIS) segments. The NSS segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions offer technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, cybersecurity, and intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The IS&GS segment provides information technology (IT), management and engineering services to civil, defense, and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government; and data analytics, systems engineering, agile software development, network-enabled situational awareness, communications, command and control, and systems integration solutions. The HIS segment offers electronic health record (EHR) systems, as well as IT, scientific support, and behavior health services; implements and optimizes EHR systems at commercial hospitals; and provides life science research and development support services. This segment also provides security products, services, and solutions; power grid engineering services and solutions; federal environmental and engineering services; and transaction and asset valuation services for the power industry. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.